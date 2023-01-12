Arms supplies to Ukraine from Hungary would endanger people of Transcarpathia — government

BUDAPEST, January 12. /TASS/. Hungary doesn’t plan to supply weapons to Ukraine and transport them through its territory from other countries because it’s guided by the interests not only of its own security, but also of the security of ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia, Gergely Gulyas, head of the Hungarian prime minister’s office, told reporters on Thursday.

"Hungary has a special geopolitical situation, which is that we would only be able to transport weapons [to Ukraine] through Transcarpathia, and so we don’t take part in the supplies. It’s necessary to protect the hundreds of thousands of Hungarians that live there," he said.

In comments on potential supplies of heavy battle vehicles to Kiev from other countries, including German tanks, the Leopards, he said "everybody, including the German government, want to avoid a world war but the Hungarian government has always warned about the potential for the conflict to escalate" in Ukraine. At the same time, "no one can call in question the moral foundation for arms supplies because Ukraine is a country that has come under attack," Gulyas said.