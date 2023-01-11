Republika Srpska leader to hand over award to Putin in Moscow — ambassador

BELGRADE, January 11. /TASS/. Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska (one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s entities), will hand over Republika Srpska’s highest award to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their personal meeting in Moscow, a Russian diplomat said.

"We are grateful for this decision by President Dodik and the Republika Srpska government, and we see it as a yet another proof of the strategic nature of our fraternal relations in all spheres, such as economy and spiritual life. I think we have good prospects," Russian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Kalabukhov said in a comment to the RTRS television channel.

"Like I said before, we will find a way to merge the schedules of President Putin and President Dodik, so that the latter could hand over this award in person in Moscow, as a yet another proof of our good relationship," the ambassador said.

Earlier, President Dodik bestowed Republika Srpska’s higest award - the order of Republika Srpska - on Putin for strengthening cooperation between the two nations. The announcement was made on January 9 and was criticized by the West.