BERLIN, January 9. /TASS/. It would be in Germany’s interests to resume economic ties with Russia and arms supplies to Kiev are pushing Berlin toward a war, leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) right-wing party Tino Chrupalla said on Monday.

"The federal government is pushing Germany toward a war with Russia," the party’s press service quoted him as saying. "But the war in Ukraine is not our war. There are no obligations on assistance either within the European Union or NATO that would force us to take sides."

"Arms supplies are not in Germany’s interests. It would be in the interests of our citizens to stop weapons supplies and resume economic relations with Russia," he stressed.

Germany has supplied Ukraine with self-propelled howitzers, multiple rocket launchers, self-propelled air defense systems, and armored vehicles. It was reported last week that Kiev would receive Marder armored infantry carriers and one Patriot battery from Germany.