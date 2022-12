BELGRADE, December 28. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked Russia for its political support on the Kosovo and Metohija issue during the escalation in the region.

"A will say thank you to Russia countless times for the support it provides to us. […] I thank them for the political support, I thank China, I thank India. I am grateful to them all," the Serbian leader said in his interview for Pink ahead of his meeting with the residents of Kosovo and Metohija.