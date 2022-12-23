Ukraine terminates some military agreements with Belarus

KIEV, December 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian cabinet has unilaterally ended some military agreements with Belarus, the cabinet’s representative in the legislature, Taras Melnichuk, said on Friday.

"The following agreements between the governments of Ukraine and Belarus have been ended: On mutual supplies of weapons, military equipment and other material means and provision of services for defense and security needs in 1995 (signed on December 16, 1994); <...> On additional measures of trust and security (signed on April 16 2001); <...> On conducting joint research and design work in the area of weapons and military equipment (signed on October 18, 2005) and the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Belarus on the mutual protection of copyright for the results that will be achieved and presented in the course of bilateral military-technical cooperation (signed on October 18 октября 2005)," he said on Telegram.

Melnichuk earlier said the Ukrainian cabinet approved the withdrawal from the agreement on air traffic with Belarus.