Lavrov arrives at Belarusian Foreign Ministry — statement

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived at the Foreign Ministry of Belarus, where he was met by the republic's Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik, according to a message posted on Monday on the Russian Foreign Ministry's Telegram channel.

A video posted on the ministry's Telegram channel shows the ministers shaking hands. This is the first meeting between Lavrov and Aleinik, who was appointed head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on December 13 following the death of Vladimir Makei. On December 14, Lavrov and Aleinik had their first telephone conversation.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a one-day working visit to Minsk, where he will hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.