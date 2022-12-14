Baku planned Karabakh blockade long in advance — Armenian MFA

YEREVAN, December 14. /TASS/. Azerbaijan had planned a blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh long in advance in order to trigger a humanitarian crisis there, Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said at a meeting with accredited foreign diplomats on Wednesday.

"In his statement acting Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said that Azerbaijan's actions in recent days, including a number of similar incidents in the Lachin corridor, ongoing violations of the ceasefire and disruptions of gas supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh clearly show that the blocking of the Lachin corridor was planned by the Azerbaijani authorities in advance with the aim of triggering a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh," the Armenian Foreign Ministry quotes Safaryan as saying.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry stressed that Azerbaijan’s actions were undermining the Armenian side’s efforts to establish stability and peace in the region.

On Monday morning, a group of Azerbaijanis, who introduced themselves as ecologists, blocked the Lachin corridor, the only road linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan interpreted this step as a provocation by Baku, aimed at provoking a humanitarian crisis in the unrecognized republic.