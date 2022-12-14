Armenian parliament calls on Russia to ensure Lachin corridor unblocked

YEREVAN, December 14. /TASS/. Armenia’s parliament adopted a statement on the Lachin corridor on Wednesday, calling on Russia to ensure a safe connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and the outside world, as stipulated by the statement of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia of November 9, 2022, according to live broadcasts of the parliament session on local television news channels.

"Azerbaijan is adopting a policy of genocide against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. Regular provocations and ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh highlight the danger to the livelihood and lives of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh," the statement said.

"Having closed the Lachin corridor, Azerbaijan is blatantly violating the trilateral agreement of November 9, 2020, according to which the Lachin corridor is under the control of Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, while the Republic of Azerbaijan guarantees the safety and security of movement of citizens, vehicles and cargoes through the Lachin corridor," it reads.

"Proceeding from the current situation, we call on the Russian Federation to take necessary actions to ensure the complete implementation of the provisions set out in the trilateral agreement of November 9, 2020 in the area controlled by Russian peacekeepers," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the Armenian parliament "called on the international community to firmly and clearly condemn Azerbaijan’s actions and take measures to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh."

"It is urgent in the current situation to launch or restart international mechanisms ensuring the rights and security of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. We call on the UN Security Council member states, and on the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, to deploy a fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh to monitor the humanitarian situation," the statement said.

On Monday morning, a group of Azerbaijanis, who claimed to be environmentalists, blocked the Lachin corridor, which is the only road linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan considered the move to be Baku’s provocation aimed at creating a humanitarian disaster in the unrecognized republic.