Turkey determined to create security zone at Syria's border – president

ANKARA, December 13. /TASS/. Turkey is determined to create the 30-km security zone at the border with Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Tuesday.

"I have always said that the location and date of such operations are not disclosed. At the same time, the goals are known from the Sochi memorandum, earlier agreed with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. I reminded him of that," Erdogan said prior to his departure to Turkmenistan, where he is to take part in a trilateral summit with the leaders of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

Speaking about Sunday’s phone call with his Russian counterpart, Erdogan said: "We have asked for their support in the issue of possible joint decision-making, and, probably, in implementation of those [decisions]."

"Our goal is known: to create a 30-km security zone to the south of our borders, from where the terrorist threat is coming, regretfully. The threat exacerbated lately, and we cannot remain silent in such a situation," the Turkish president added.

Since 2017, Turkey has conducted three military operations in northern Syria: in Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring. As a result, a buffer security zone was created between the cities of Aazaz and Jerablus, north of Aleppo. Afrin was occupied, and border areas east of the Euphrates were put under control. Erdogan said earlier that Turkey might launch a cross-border ground operation in northern Syria soon against the forces of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the People's Defense Units based there, which Ankara regards as terrorist.

According to Erdogan, Turkey plans to create a 30-km security zone on the Syrian border. Turkish media say that the new ground operation would give Ankara control over the 600-km stretch on the border with Syria and minimize terrorist threats originating from this area. Turkey views the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as terrorist by Ankara, as the main threat to its national security. According to military sources, the operation would employ around 50,000 Turkish servicemen and members of the Syrian armed opposition, supported by Ankara.