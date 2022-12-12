Trump’s account in Twitter was blocked under pressure, Musk says

NEW YORK, December 13. /TASS/. The account of ex-President of the United States Donald Trump was blocked in 2021 due to pressure, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said.

"Under pressure from hundreds of activist employees, Twitter deplatforms Trump, a sitting US President, even though they themselves acknowledge that he didn’t violate the rules," Musk tweeted.

The Twitter administration banned Trump from using the network’s service in early 2021. In November 2022, blocking of the ex-US President’s account was released after acquisition of Twitter by Musk.