Ukraine to receive $100 mln from Norway to restore its energy system

KIEV, December 11. /TASS/. Norway has earmarked $100 mln for the Kiev regime to restore Ukraine’s energy system, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Saturday.

"We are grateful to our Norwegian partners for providing NOK 1 billion - that’s $100 million - for the restoration of our infrastructure," he wrote on Twitter.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Norway provides military, economic and political assistance and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and helps with gas purchases.

Earlier, Norway provided about $15 mln to train Ukrainian servicemen. Additionally, the country’s Ministry of Defense reported that in 2023, the Norwegian authorities intend to double the number of military instructors for Ukrainian troops, from 75 to 150.