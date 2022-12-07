Over 50 people suspected of plotting coup in Germany — prosecutor’s office

BERLIN, December 7. /TASS/. Germany’s law enforcement agencies have detained 25 people suspected of plotting a coup, the federal prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, 22 of those detained are suspected of creating a terrorist organization, and another three, including a female Russian national, are suspected of supporting it.

"Investigations are underway at 130 locations and involve another 27 suspects," the prosecutor’s office said.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the detentions took place in the federal states of Baden-Wurttemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Giessen, Saxony, Lower Saxony and Thuringia, as well as in the Austrian city of Kitzbuhel and Italy’s Perugia.

German police regularly detain far-right conspirators but, according to the country’s media outlets, the current operation is one of the largest ones in history.