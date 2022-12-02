IAEA carries out nuclear security mission to South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant

VIENNA, December 2. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) carried out a nuclear security mission to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant this week, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement published on the agency’s website on Friday.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) carried out a nuclear safety and security mission to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (SUNPP) this week as it steps up its efforts to help prevent a nuclear accident during the current armed conflict in the country," the statement reads.

"The IAEA team met plant management and staff and conducted walkdowns and interviews in the areas of nuclear and radiation safety, nuclear security, emergency preparedness and response, and logistics and communications," the document added.

According to the IAEA experts, "the SUNPP staff continue to operate the plant with high professionalism and in accordance with the design and in compliance with the approved operational license, <...> despite the very challenging conditions arising from the armed conflict in Ukraine."

"The team also assessed logistics and spare parts management and reviewed the list of support equipment earlier requested through the Ukraine regulator. This led to a better understanding of site needs and how the IAEA can provide further assistance with regard to nuclear safety and security," the statement said, adding: "The IAEA team’s assessments will help inform the follow-up missions to the SUNPP."

The IAEA said on November 14 that it would send expert missions to the Rovno, Khmelnitsky and South Ukraine nuclear power plants, as well as to the Chernobyl site, following a request from the Kiev authorities. The missions to the Rovno and Khmelnitsky nuclear power plants will be carried out next week. The IAEA completed its mission to the Chernobyl facility on November 25.