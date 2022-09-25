In Novaya Kakhovka recorded 10 explosions

KHERSON, September 25. /TASS/. The Russian air defense system on Sunday worked in the sky over Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region, 10 explosions thundered, according to the Telegram channel of the military-civilian administration of the city.

"04:00 a.m. The air raid siren sounds again in Novaya Kakhovka. The first one. The air defense [system] is working: 10 air explosions," the report says.

Since the evening of August 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been shelling several settlements in the Kherson region, including Novaya Kakhovka. Schools, social infrastructure were destroyed, houses were damaged.