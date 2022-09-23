Iranian ambassador stripped of his accreditation by Ukrainian foreign ministry

KIEV, September 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian foreign ministry has ruled to strip Iran’s ambassador to the country of his accreditation and to reduce the embassy’s diplomatic staff in Kiev, according to the statement published by the Ukrainian foreign ministry’s press service on Friday.

"On September 23, the Charge d’Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ukraine was summoned to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry," the statement says. "Ukraine decided to strip the Iranian ambassador to Ukraine of his accreditation, as well as to drastically reduce the diplomatic staff at the Iranian embassy in Kiev."

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky commissioned the foreign ministry to respond in kind to the alleged use of Iran-made weapons against Ukraine.