DPR leader warns of possible counter-offensive as Kiev forces gather in DPR’s north

DONETSK, September 22. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin warned on Thursday that the Kiev government was probably preparing for a counter-offensive as it had amassed a serious force close to the DPR’s northern border.

"The situation in the north of the republic is extremely difficult. Alarming signals are coming. The enemy has amassed a serious force there, and it is possible that they would launch a counter-offensive soon in an attempt to turn the tide," Pushilin said in a video address, posted in his Telegram channel.