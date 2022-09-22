EU to consider issuing humanitarian visas to Russians fleeing mobilization

BRUSSELS, September 22. /TASS/. The European Union should guarantee the right of entry to Russian citizens asking for asylum amid a partial mobilization, and the European Commission intends to discuss the issuance of humanitarian visas to those, Anitta Hipper, EU Commission spokeswoman on home affairs, migration and internal security, said at a news conference in Brussels on Thursday.

"When it comes to people entering the EU and requesting international protection, that needs to be guaranteed," she said, when asked whether the EU is obliged to allow entry to people fleeing the mobilization. "The EU member countries are planning to consider issuing humanitarian visas to these people," Hipper added.

"When it comes to the external border management of the EU, that must be carried out in line with EU law, and <…> the member states will be looking at this on a case-by-case basis," she said.

EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said "the concrete decisions, when it comes to the visa policy, are partially in the hands of the member states." The EU is discussing the issue, taking into account the safety and security of the member states, he added.