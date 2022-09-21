IAEA plans to increase its mission to Zaporozhye NPP in coming days — Grossi

UN, September 22. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) intends to expand its mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in the coming days, Rafael Grossi, the agency's Director General, said on Wednesday at a briefing on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"We are going to enlarge the mission. We are going to make it bigger in the next few days," he said.

Grossi stressed that in his opinion, the mission at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is currently "working well," despite difficult circumstances.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which is located in Energodar, is under Russian troops’ control. An IAEA mission led by Grossi visited the plant in early September. After the mission left the plant, two of its employees remained at the site as observers. Later, the IAEA published a report calling for the creation of a safety zone around the plant to prevent accidents caused by military operations.