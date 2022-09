MOSCOW, September 21./TASS/. The cooling system of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been compromised as a result of shelling from Ukrainian troops, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia civil society group reports.

"The cooling system is impaired, the transformers, the open switchgear. They want to make it impossible to operate," he told Radio of Russia on Wednesday.

Overnight to Wednesday, Ukrainian troops once again shelled the nuclear power plant.