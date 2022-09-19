Queen Elizabeth II’s final journey, Britain bids farewell to monarch

LONDON, September 19. /TASS/. On Monday, the United Kingdom will bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II who ruled the country for a record 70 years and 7 months. The state funeral of the monarch who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96 will be held in the capital while the burial will take place at a chapel on the premises of Windsor Castle near London.

Due to the Queen’s funeral, Monday is an official holiday in the UK.

Funeral with military honors

At 06:30 am (08:30 Moscow time), the public farewell ceremony that had been underway at Westminster Palace since September 14 ended. The line of those wishing to pay their respects to the Queen was limited to eight kilometers for security reasons and the wait ranged from eight to 24 hours.

Around 10:35 (12:35 Moscow time), a bearer party founded by the Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards will transfer the coffin to the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy.

Service at Westminster Abbey

The doors of Westminster Abbey were opened for high-ranking guests as early as 08:00 (10:00 Moscow time), but the service will start at 11:00 (13:00 Moscow time). The heads of foreign states and governments, European and Asian royalty as well as the British General Governors will meet at the Royal Hospital Chelsea to be taken to the Abbey by bus. According to newspapers, a number of leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japan’s Emperor Naruhito will travel separately for security reasons. There will be no delegates from Russia at the funeral. Russian reporters were denied accreditation at the event as well. The total number of guests at the Abbey will amount to about 2,000 people.

At 13:00 (15:00), the coffin will be transferred to a hearse to take the Queen’s body to Windsor Castle.

Burial away from public eye

The televised committal service here will begin at 16:00 (18:00 Moscow time) led by Dean of Windsor, bishop David Conner. Afterwards, the coffin will be lowered into the royal crypt. This will be the end of all public events which the country has been following live since September 9.

The rest of the service and burial ceremony for Elizabeth II will be held privately. It is known that the Queen will be laid to rest at 19:30 (21:30 Moscow time) in the King George VI Memorial Chapel - the special part of the royal tomb under the church.