BISHKEK, September 17. /TASS/. Tajikistan shelled the Dostuk border settlement in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken District with mortars, the Kyrgyz border service said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Dostuk settlement in the Batken District came under mortar fire at 11:15 am local time. Three Tajik mortar squads opened fire at the settlement," the statement reads.