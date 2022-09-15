China urges Russia to strengthen coordination within BRICS, other multilateral formats

BEIJING, September 15./TASS/. President Xi Jinping has said China and Russia should strengthen coordination within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), BRICS and other multilateral formats, as well as team up to protect the interests of developing nations.

"The parties should strengthen coherence and coordination within the CSO, CICA, BRICS and other multilateral mechanisms, promote the strengthening of solidarity and mutual trust among all participants, expand business cooperation, protect the interests on the track of region’s security and advocate the interests of developing nations and countries with emerging markets," the Chinese leader was quoted by China Central Television as saying as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand on Thursday.