President of UNGA hopes to meet with Lavrov during High-Level Week

UNITED NATIONS, September 15. /TASS/. President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi said in an interview with TASS that he hopes to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the UN High-Level Week.

"As far as I was told, minister Lavrov has received his visa, and I'm looking forward to meet him. He was the first foreign minister to ask for a bilateral meeting and I think I'll be happy to meet him," he noted.

The UNGA president pointed out that "the issue of the visas is a matter of the host country and the US secretariat to deal with it." "It's not so much a matter of the General Assembly. But I'm aware of the debate, of course," he explained.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters that the US had not yet issued visas to the majority of Russian delegates to the UN High-Level Week set to kick off on September 20. That said, the diplomat urged not to speculate about the possible absence of the Russian delegation at the event.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that the Russian top diplomat and some members of his party had obtained US visas for their visit to UN headquarters in New York.