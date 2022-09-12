China ready to protect common interests with Russia

BEIJING, September 12. /TASS/. China is ready to work together with Russia in order to jointly safeguard common interests, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, director of the general office of the CCP Central Committee’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Yang Jiechi, said at a meeting with Russia’s ambassador to China Andrey Denisov on Monday.

"China is ready to work together with Russia, to continuously implement high-level strategic cooperation, protect the common interests of the two countries, and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction," the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website quotes Yang as saying.

Yang noted that under the guidance of the two countries’ leaders bilateral relations had always moved firmly along the right track. The parties firmly support each other on issues involving the key interests of the two countries, and cooperate closely in international and multilateral mechanisms.

For his part, Denisov noted that under the guidance of the two heads of state Russian-Chinese relations had achieved significant results, reached an unprecedentedly high level in history and were entering a new era.