Over 10 explosions occurred in Kherson, Russian air defense presumably engaged

KHERSON, September 6. /TASS/. Over ten explosions occurred in Kherson Tuesday evening, Russian air defense systems presumably engaged, according to a TASS reporter at the scene.

The explosions were heard at about 21:45 Moscow time. Meanwhile, now missile traces are visible in the sky above the city.

TASS currently has no official confirmation of Russian air defense systems being engaged.

Ukrainian forces have been shelling several settlements in the Kherson Region since August 28. Schools and other social infrastructure have been destroyed and residential buildings were damaged. On Saturday, a missile strike occurred at a residential area in Kherson.