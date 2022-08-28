Five illuminating mortar bombs fired by Ukrainian troops at Zaporozhye NPP’s coastal area

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Five illuminating mortar bombs were fired by Ukrainian troops at the coastal territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to cause fire, the military-civilian administration of the city of Energodar said on Sunday.

"Five illuminating mortar bombs were fired at the Zaporozhye NPP’s coastal territory. The militants targeted dry grass on the coastal territory near the plant. They obviously wanted to cause fire hazards and smoke to stage further provocations with the use of kamikaze drones," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

The Energodar administration said earlier that Russian troops had prevented a terror attack against the Zaporozhye station. They downed a Ukrainian kamikaze drone targeting the plant’s nuclear waste storage facility. The drone’s munition detonated when it crashed on the plant’s roof. No one was hurt, no damage was done to the plant’s infrastructure.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks were repelled by air defense systems but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.