DONETSK, August 20. /TASS/. Mariupol Mayor Konstantin Ivashchenko escaped unharmed in an assassination attempt, the mayor’s office told TASS on Saturday.

"Yes, it did happen. Everyone is alive. It’s all right," the source said when asked about the attack.

A TASS correspondent has reported that Mariupol Zoo, the scene of the attack, is sealed off by law enforcement officers. Police at the cordon said that there were no casualties.