Death toll from shelling of central Donetsk rises to five — DPR mission

DONETSK, August 4./TASS/. The death toll from the shelling of a central neighborhood in Donetsk has grown to five, and six people were injured, the DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire (JCCC) reported on Thursday.

""According to preliminary data, five civilians were killed and six more were wounded," the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic said, adding that the victims were being identified.

Earlier reports said that two people were killed and five injured in the shelling of the city’s Voroshilovsky district.

On Thursday, Ukrainian troops shelled central Donetsk when a ceremony was underway to bid a final farewell to Guard Colonel Olga Kachura, commander of an artillery rocket division of the DPR People’s Militia. In addition to the Opera and Ballet Theater, the Donbass Palace Hotel came under the fire. Participants in the farewell ceremony were evacuated to the basements of nearby houses. Later, the People’s Militia said the ceremony was postponed.