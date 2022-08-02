US jet that may be carrying Pelosi headed to Taiwan — FlightRadar24

HONGKONG, August 2. /TASS/. A special flight with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on board that took off from Malaysia earlier on Tuesday is currently on its way to Taiwan, according to real-time data from Flightradar24.

The "SPAR19" jet headed to Taiwan is currently flying above the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines. It is expected to cross the island from east to north, where its administrative center, Taipei, is located.

It is yet unclear if the plane would be accompanied by US or Taiwanese fighter jets. Some 330,000 FlightRadar24 users are following the US Air Force jet that may be carrying Pelosi.

The Taiwanese media claim the speaker of the US House of Representatives would arrive in Taipei with a visit that was never announced in less than two hours. The potential visit has sparked a harsh reaction from China, which views Taiwan as its territory, and has driven up tensions in the region.