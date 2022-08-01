Degree of danger from Mihama NPP incident depends on leak point — Russian academician

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The degree of danger in a radioactive water leak at Japan's Mihama Nuclear Power Plant can be assessed if one locates the exact site of the leak, Academician Leonid Bolshov, founder and scientific director of the Nuclear Safety Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told TASS on Monday.

"It is reported that the leak occurred inside the power unit of Mihama NPP’s third reactor. The Japanese have not yet disclosed where the leak actually came from. If the leak was from the primary coolant circuit, it may be dangerous," Bolshov said.

About seven tons of radioactive water leaked on Monday at the inactive third reactor of the Mihama nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture in western Japan. According to a report published on the web site of plant operator Kansai Electric Power, the water did not leave the plant's premises and had no impact on the environment.