Russia can aid Serbia with energy or arms supplies, if necessary — senator

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The instigators of the conflict in Kosovo aim to pull Russia into it, as Russia won’t leave Serbia without support, and can support Serbia by shipping weapons, says Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on international affairs.

"A sweet dream of some instigators on the territory of former Yugoslavia is to make Russia get involved in a conflict. First Ukraine, now Serbia. But aid can come in various kinds. First, it is aid by recourse. Serbia is a country of limited energy resource, we must provide assistance to it," the senator said on Russian TV Monday.

He underscored that Russia will not abandon Serbia.

"If necessary, aid can be provided by shipment of weapons, shout the Serbs contact us," Dzabarov added.

The lawmaker noted that Serbia is Russia’s trusted friend and ally, claiming that the people of Russia will support the government’s decision "to provide feasible aid to Serbia, even shipment of weapons, if necessary." He expressed his hope that "it won’t come to this."

"We understand it perfectly that the goal is clear: first, to punish [Serbian President Aleksandar] Vucic for his hard position on not joining the anti-Russian sanctions. He was threatened, repeatedly. And it seems that the threats are coming to fruition. Second, I believe that [it is] their attempt to pull Russia into this conflict to weaken us," Dzabarov believes.

He also expressed his hope that the decision to suspend the procedure of outlawing Serbian papers for one month will make it possible to find "some positive solution."

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija escalated abruptly on Sunday after the police of the unrecognized entity shut down checkpoints on the administrative line with Serbia, intending to ban Serbian papers on Monday. In response Serbs of the northern part of Kosovo took to the streets to protest and blockaded the key highways. Sirens were sounded in a number of cities in the region. Police and NATO’s international KFOR servicemen were pulled to the bridge over River Ibar in northern Kosovo. International efforts resulted in postponement of Pristina’s decision to outlaw Serbian documents until September 1.