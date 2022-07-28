Kherson Region to hold referendum, accede to Russia soon — official

KHERSON, July 28. /TASS/. The Kherson Region is preparing to hold a referendum and the region will soon become a full-fledged constituent entity of the Russian Federation, a deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration said on Thursday.

"The Kherson Region will forget about neo-Nazism already in the near future. We are getting ready for the referendum, we will hold it. I hope that in the near future already we will become a full-fledged territorial entity of the Russian Federation," Kirill Stremousov said in a video published on his Telegram channel.

In mid-March, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the region was fully controlled by Russian troops. A military-civilian administration was formed in the region in late April. The region’s authorities indicated their desire to accede to Russia by holding a referendum but have not yet decided on its date. Earlier, Stremousov told TASS that the Kherson Region’s authorities supported the idea of the Zaporozhye Region to hold the referendums on the same day.