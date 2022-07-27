Qatar holds Sputnik V vaccine in high regard — envoy

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Qatar holds Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in high regard, Ambassador of Qatar to Russia Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jasim Al Thani said in an interview for TASS.

"The Sputnik V is a good vaccine. We have many guests from Russia who were vaccinated with the Sputnik V, and there have been no problems, they are welcome," the envoy said.

Meanwhile, the envoy noted that special entry requirements may be introduced due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"I would recommend following the information at the organizers’ website. The requirements are laid out in better detail there," he added.