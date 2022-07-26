Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder arrives in Russia for talks on gas supplies — media

BERLIN, July 26. /TASS/. Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has arrived in Moscow for energy talks, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the sources, Russian gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline will be the focus of the talks. The media outlet added that it was unclear with whom the former German chancellor would meet.

Schroeder last visited Moscow in March to discuss the situation in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that a meeting between the Russian leader and the former German chancellor was possible.

Schroeder said earlier in an interview with the New York Times that it was impossible to "isolate a country like Russia in the long run, neither politically nor economically."