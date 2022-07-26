Joint grain export coordination center begins work in Istanbul — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The joint grain export coordination center has started working in Istanbul as part of the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative provisions, Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the provisions of the Black Sea Initiative, the joint grain export coordination center has begun work in Istanbul," the ministry pointed out.

As the Russian Defense Ministry specified, the advance party of Russian experts will arrive in Istanbul today, where they will begin work in a four-side format. "The Russian delegation is headed by Rear Admiral Eduard Luik. The main task of the Russian specialists in the joint grain export coordination center is to to promptly resolve all necessary issues to bring the initiative to the stage of practical implementation," the ministry noted, stressing that the activities of the Russian representatives in the coordination center are under the Russian Defense Ministry’s special control.

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations will engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document creates a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. The deal inked between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations.