Hungarian minister says in Moscow he didn’t discuss possibility of Putin, Orban meeting

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Thursday said he didn’t discuss during his visit to Moscow the possibility of a meeting between his country’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He made the statement at a news conference following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"As for the summit, I don't have that mandate," Szijjarto said to a question from a reporter of the Hungarian news agency MTI. My mandate [at the talks in Moscow] applies only to gas purchases."

In recent years, contacts between the leaders of Russia and Hungary have been regular. The latest meeting between Putin and Orban took place in Moscow in early February.