Transnistrian leader calls for signing document on security guarantees to Tiraspol

CHISINAU, July 19. /TASS/. Transnistria’s President Vadim Krasnoselsky has suggested participants in the 5+2 negotiating format (Moldova, Transnistria, the OSCE, Russia, Ukraine and observers from the United States and the European Union) sign a document on security guarantees to the unrecognized republic.

"There is an idea of calling on all the participants in the 5+2 format to draft a document on security guarantees to Transnistria. <…> Let all those who talk about peace confirm their commitment by a signature - it will be a joint statement of all participants in the 5+2 format on security guarantees to Transnistria," his press service quoted him as saying during a meeting with Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Vitaly Tryapitsyn in Tiraspol on Tuesday.

According to the Transnistrian leader, all foreign officials he speaks with during his working meetings, including those representing the 5+2 format, stressed that the priority task is to ensure lasting peace.

The situation in Transnistria has been tense following a series of terror attacks in late April: the building of the ministry of state security in the Transnistrian capital of Tiraspol came under shelling from hand-held grenade launchers, two antennas of the television and radio center in the community of Mayak were blown up, a military aerodrome near Tiraspol and military depots in the village of Cobasna, which hold about 20,000 tonnes of munitions stored there after the withdrawal of Soviet troops from European countries, were attacked. Krasnoselsky said back then that the acts of sabotage had been organized from Ukrainian territory and imposed the highest level of terrorist threat. He stressed that his republic posed no threat to its neighbors.