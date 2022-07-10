LPR lawmaker says ‘inappropriate’ to discuss referendum on joining Russia amid shelling

LUGANSK, July 10. /TASS/. Discussion of a referendum for the Lugansk People’s Republic to join Russia would be inappropriate at a time when the area is suffering from daily shelling, Denis Miroshnichenko, chairman of the republic’s legislature said on Saturday.

He said the sound of gunfire is heard in Lisichansk, Zolotoye, Severodonetsk and Popasnaya that’s "practically razed to the ground."

"To talk about some things, about a referendum, I think wouldn’t be quite appropriate," he said at a news conference.

He said the referendum will definitely will take place at some point and the republic’s government agencies will work together to arrange the vote.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on July 3 told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the LPR had been liberated. LPR head Leonid Pasechnik has said the republic could hold a referendum about joining Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 announced the recognition of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics. On February 24 Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics.