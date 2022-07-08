Lawmakers in DPR lift death penalty moratorium

DONETSK, July 8. /TASS/. The parliament of the Donetsk People’s Republic abolished on Friday the ban on executions, the press service of the legislative body reported on its Telegram channel.

"The DPR People’s Council has abolished a moratorium on the execution of death penalties," the press service said in a statement.

Citing the reasons for lifting the death penalty moratorium, Yelena Shishkina, who chairs the parliament’s committee on criminal and administrative law, said "the option to use capital punishment will serve as a deterrent against very grave crimes."

The draft law was endorsed "in light of the need to protect the DPR’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and interests in the current politico-military situation," she said.

On June 9, a court in the DPR handed capital punishment verdicts to two British nationals, Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, as well as Moroccan Brahim Saadoun, for participating in combat actions in Ukraine as mercenaries. The three men were captured in Donbass. On July 1, the DPR indicted two more mercenaries from the UK.