Sweden brings copy of Charles XII’s letter recognizing Zaporozhian Sich to Kiev

KIEV, July 5. /TASS/. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has brought to Ukraine a copy of King Charles XII’s letter with instructions on the recognition of Zaporozhian Sich as an independent state, the press service of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Monday.

"[Magdalena Andersson] said she had brought a copy of a letter from King Charles XII, dated 1711, from the Swedish National Archives to the [Ukrainian] president. In it, King Charles XII instructs the Swedish ambassador to Constantinople to recognize Zaporozhian Sich as an independent state," the Ukrainian president’s website said in a statement published following the two leaders’ meeting in Kiev.

Zelensky showed the document to reporters at a news briefing. He also read out an extract on the freedom of Ukraine and all Cossacks, saying that it was still relevant.