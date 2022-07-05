Mexico’s Obrador suggest dismantling Statue of Liberty, should US convict Assange

MEXICO, July 4. /TASS/. The US will have to dismantle the Statue of Liberty, if an American court convicts Julian Assange, Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a press conference Monday.

"If they bring him to the US and sentence to the ultimate penalty, to death in prison, then we will have to initiate a campaign for dismantling the Statue of Liberty, presented by the French, because it will no longer be a symbol of liberty," he said.

He reiterated that he will discuss the situation around Assange with his US counterpart Joe Biden during the talks in Washington next week.

In early January, the Mexican leader said that he asked former US President Donald Trump to withdraw charges against Assange. He also reaffirmed his readiness to provide shelter to the WikiLeaks founder.