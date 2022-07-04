Kherson region’s new government to begin working from July 5

KHERSON, July 4. /TASS/. The newly formed government of the Kherson region will begin to work from July 5, but the region’s military-civilians administration will continue to function, deputy head of this administration Kirill Stremousov told TASS on Monday.

"The government begins to work tomorrow. The military-civilian administration remains. We continue to work, regulate all issues. We want to confirm that Russia is being formed here. One of our goals is to form authorities according to Russian laws, to put things at order and move toward Russia," he said, adding that Vladimir Saldo will remain as the region’s top official and other officials of the military-civilian administration will continue to work.

According to Stremousov, the fact that Russian officials have been included into the region’s new government indicates that the region has embarked on the course toward integration into Russia. "The fact that the government includes not only Kherson region residents but also Russian managers clearly indicates the direction of the Kherson region’s future - this direction is toward Russia. Ukraine is the past of the Kherson region. Russia is here forever," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Kherson region’s military-civilian administration said on Monday that its head had decided to form the region’s government that will include Russian professionals and managers along with the Kherson region residents. Sergey Yeliseyev, former first deputy head of the Russian Kaliningrad region’s government, was appointed chairman of the Kherson region government.