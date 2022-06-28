Over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed near Lisichansk — LPR authorities

LUGANSK, June 29. /TASS/. More than 1,000 soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces were killed and many officers were captured near the city of Lisichansk, an aide to the interior minister of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Vitaly Kiselev, said on Tuesday.

"Today, more than a thousand bodies of Ukrainian service members can be found in the Lisichansk region," he said. "Many officers have fled, but some surrendered."

Earlier, LPR ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik told the Soloviev LIVE channel that the LPR forces and the Russian troops jointly control about 30% of the city's territory.