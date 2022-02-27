Retreating Ukrainian army leaves foreign-made weapons - DPR People’s Militia

DONETSK, February 27. /TASS/. People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has seized foreign-made weapons, including NLAW anti-tank systems, left by retreating Ukrainian troops, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR’s People’s Militia, said on Sunday.

"During the Donetsk region liberation operation, foreign-made weapons supplied to Ukrainian militants by the West have been seized. Amonf such weapons are eight Swedish-and Britain-made NLAW portable anti-tank guided missiles and a Ukrainian-made Stugna-P anti-tank missile system," he said in a press statement posted on the Telegram channel of the DPR’s People’s Militia.

According to Basurin, it is yet another proof that the weapons supplied by the West are not being used in defense purposes as Kiev has been declaring.

According to media reports in January, London supplied NLAW light anti-tank systems. Other Western nations have also been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said that since the beginning of the year, Kiev has received more than 650 tonnes of military cargoes from the United States. According to US President Hoe Biden, the United States’ military assistance to Ukraine in 202 stood at a record-breaking sum of 650 million US dollars. In particular, the United States sent to Kiev a batch of Javelin anti-tank missile systems.

Basurin said on Thursday morning that the Ukrainian side had unleashed a military operation against the republic.

Following a dramatic deterioration of the situation in Donbass, Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 21 announced a decision to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid were signed with their leaders. On February 22, the State Duma and the Federation Council ratified both documents and Putin signed the respective laws on the same day. On February 24, Putin said that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.".