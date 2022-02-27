Special UN General Assembly session on Ukraine due on February 28 - source

UNITED NATIONS, February 27. /TASS/. A special session of the UN General Assembly to discuss the draft resolution on Ukraine is expected to be held on Monday, February 28, a source in the international organization has told TASS.

"The special session is expected to be held on Monday," the source said.

Earlier, the United States requested holding a procedural vote of the UN Security Council on the issue. The council will gather at 15:00 on Sunday (23:00 Moscow time).

On Friday, Russia used its veto power in the UN Security Council to block a resolution proposed by a group of Western countries that would have condemned Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the session that a relevant document will be brought before the UN General Assembly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Its objectives are demilitarization and denazification of the country.

The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.