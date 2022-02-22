DPR to continue evacuation of people until situation normalizes — DPR’s leader

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will continue to evacuate civilians even after the recognition of the Donbass republics by Russia until the situation in the region normalizes, the DPR’s leader, Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"We will finish evacuation as soon as the situation here is safe. <…> but there can be no talk about security bearing in mind that we are dealing with the Ukrainian regime," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Pushilin, shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops continue, causing deaths among civilians.