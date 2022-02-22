DPR head signs law ratifying treaty on friendship, cooperation with Russia

DONETSK, February 22. /TASS/. Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin signed a law ratifying a treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with Russia on Tuesday. The treaty was later published on the website of the DPR People’s Council and came into force.

Earlier on Tuesday, members of the DPR People’s Council approved the law in two readings at an emergency meeting. The decision was supported unanimously.

Head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik also signed a law ratifying a treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with Russia on Tuesday.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.

The ten-year treaties can automatically be extended for another five years. According to the documents, the parties will cooperate in protecting the borders of the LPR and DPR based on their security interests, the principles of peace and stability. The treaties also point out that each of the parties will grant the other the right to construct and use military facilities on its territory. The treaties are also aimed at protecting ethnic, linguistic, cultural and religious minorities. DPR and LPR citizens will be able to obtain Russian passports in accordance with laws.

The parties are also obliged "to ensure economic, financial and legal conditions for business and economic activities" and boost various forms of cooperation. In addition, Moscow will take effective measures to support the financial systems of the DPR and LPR who will use Russia’s ruble as a means of payment.