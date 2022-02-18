{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

British embassy in Ukraine temporarily moving to Lvov

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the British embassy had relocated some of its staff to Lvov, however, she promised to keep diplomatic presence in Kiev

LONDON, February 18. /TASS/. The UK embassy in Ukraine is temporarily relocating from Kiev to Lvov, the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said on Friday.

"The British Embassy office in Kyiv is temporarily relocating. Embassy staff are operating from the British Embassy office in Lviv," it said.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on February 15 that the British embassy had relocated some of its staff to Lvov over the alleged threat of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, she promised to keep diplomatic presence in Kiev.

The FCDO continues to call on British nationals to leave Ukraine. Those who opt to stay are recommended to "remain vigilant throughout due to potential combat operations, keep their departure plans under constant review and ensure their travel documents are up to date."

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.

Russia hopes its response on security guarantees will be analyzed by US - senior diplomat
On February 17, the Russian foreign ministry released its response to the US’ proposals. The text was posted on the ministry’s website and handed over to US Ambassador to Russia john Sullivan
Read more
Kremlin doesn’t consider complaints on how Russia relocates troops on its soil
Dmitry Peskov stressed that this was the country's sovereign right and Russia didn't intend to discuss it with anyone
Read more
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia — source
The source described the new system as "an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defense"
Read more
Top British diplomat refused to recognize Voronezh and Rostov as part of Russia — source
After Truss’ statements urging Moscow to move its forces, located on Russia’s soil, away from the border with Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov asked his British counterpart if she recognized Russia’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov Regions
Read more
Russia to conduct strategic deterrence force drills under Putin’s direction on February 19
Russia’s strategic command and staff drills are conducted annually
Read more
Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova wins 2022 Olympics gold in women’s singles
Her teammate Alexandra Trusova bagged the silver with 251.73 points
Read more
Press review: Why Bolsonaro visited Russia and West reluctant to see Ukraine de-escalation
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 17th
Read more
Situation at line of engagement in Donbass escalates significantly, LPR’s militia says
The LPR authorities urge international observers to record the facts of aggressive actions on the part of Kiev’s militants
Read more
Donetsk Republic opens retaliatory fire in response to Ukrainian army’s bombardments
The data on civilians wounded and civil infrastructure facilities damaged in the bombardments is being specified
Read more
Russian diplomat blasts statements made at UN Security Council about State Duma appeal
"This is about proposing to consider the issue, although it does reflect the sentiment in the Russian society and in Donbass," Sergey Vershinin said
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver most powerful surface ship to Russian Navy after upgrade
The Shipyard’s specialists will load onto the cruiser and install over 5,000 items of equipment and more than a million of various items
Read more
Ukraine plans no offensive in Donbass - military commander
Valery Zaluzhny added that "any harm done to people or civilian infrastructure" in the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk "is a provocation"
Read more
Russian defense chief sends warning message to US, NATO with visit to Syria — expert
Sergey Shoigu’s visit to Russia’s Hmeymim air base and Tartus naval logistics facility points to the "significance that Russia attaches to these facilities in global stand-off," Charles Abi Nader noted
Read more
Western media tried hard to trigger war in Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
"For the first time ever in the history of humanity not only a suspect aggressor country, but also a potential victim country in the American media show both denied all plans, stubbornly dictated by the Anglo-Saxon mass media," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
NATO builds up forces at Russian borders, accusing Moscow of doing this — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that the Russian forces are on their territory and are not invading anywhere
Read more
Russia not to demand apologies for fake news regarding ‘invasion’ of Ukraine — Kremlin
There is no point in playing apologies, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russian diplomat slams US statements on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as disgraceful
Maria Zakharova asked Western patrons to scale back their rhetoric
Read more
US gives no response to Russia’s proposal to return nuclear weapons to its soil — MFA
As the Russian Foreign Ministry also pointed out, the issues of non-strategic nuclear weapons cannot be discussed without resolving the issue of not deploying them in NATO’s non-nuclear member states
Read more
Press review: Donbass recognition on hold and why Russia had to flex its military muscle
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 16th
Read more
Russia to provide response to Ukraine should it attack or kill Russian citizens — envoy
Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion in Ukraine have become frequent in Ukraine and Western states
Read more
Kiev troops open fire at Donetsk People Republic’s southern areas - JCCC
In the past 24 hours, DPR reported four shelling incidents targeting its territory
Read more
Italy ready to help settle Ukraine crisis, says top diplomat
Luigi Di Maio stressed that Italy had been in favor of a diplomatic solution from the beginning
Read more
CAS affirms trimetazidine likely got into Valieva’s system through her grandfather’s drug
Chair of the IOC disciplinary commission Denis Oswald earlier said that a banned substance entered the system of the Russian athlete through a medication that her grandfather took
Read more
Kremlin warns situation near Russia’s borders could ignite at any moment
Dmitry Peskov stressed that regardless of that being the case, Russia maintained a responsible position and awaits dialogue from its partners
Read more
Venezuela to expand military cooperation with Russia - President Maduro
Russia is fully supported by Venezuela in the face of the threats from NATO and the Western world, Nicolas Maduro said
Read more
Duma speaker points to Zelensky’s comments as proof of Kiev’s true intentions
The Ukrainian President actually refuses to implement the Minsk accords, Vyacheslav Volodin noted
Read more
Top diplomat explains how Russia sees its military-technical response to security threats
"Military-technical measures imply the deployment of military hardware," Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
Biden, Scholz discuss results of their talks with Putin and Zelensky — White House
The US and German leaders discussed their respective conversations with President Putin and President Zelensky regarding Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders
Read more
Formula for de-escalation and package approach: Russia releases its reply to US
Russia stressed the need to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine by forcing Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements, urging the West to refuse from military cooperation with this country
Read more
LPR People's Militia says Zelensky directly ordered escalation of Donbass conflict
On Wednesday, Zelensky arrived on a working visit to Mariupol, where he addressed the military and security forces to mark Ukraine’s ‘Unity Day’ and stated that Ukraine is not afraid of its enemies and intends to defend itself
Read more
Kiev troops violated ceasefire 29 times in past 24 hours
Read more
Blinken ready to meet with Lavrov late next week
USА ready to accept the proposed dates for late next week, "provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine," US Secretary of State said
Read more
Italian political scientist believes Putin won three victories in situation around Ukraine
Lucio Caracciolo also recalled Moscow's role in regaining control of the situation in Kazakhstan and the growing Russian influence in Africa
Read more
When’s ‘our upcoming invasions, I’d like to plan my vacation’: Diplomat mocks US-UK media
According to the Politico newspaper, US President Joe Biden claimed that Russia could allegedly attack Ukraine on February 16
Read more
Rumors Russia might attack Ukraine after Feb 20 are fake — Kremlin
There have been many dates, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov recalled
Read more
Russia expects US to seriously study Moscow’s response to Washington’s reply
Moscow is hoping that the West will stop hysteria over a purportedly planned attack on Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said
Read more
Czech president lambasts US intelligence, CIA over failed ‘Russian invasion’ hype
Milos Zeman compared those allegations to the United States’ past claims about Iraq and Afghanistan
Read more
US condones forceful assimilation of Russians in Ukraine - Russian ambassador to US
We see here not just double standards of the United States, but quite a primitive and crude cynicism, Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Any missile launch may be perceived as nuclear strike amid tensions — security official
"Hardly anyone, except specialists, comes to realize that modern systems spot launches of missiles quite quickly but cannot identify whether these missiles carry nuclear weapons," Mikhail Popov noted
Read more
Anti-Russian hysteria prevents US from being objective about Ukraine situation — embassy
The embassy has called on the US Department of State "to stop fueling journalists' "militarist rage"
Read more
US fails to constructively respond to main points of Russia’s security proposals — MFA
According to the document, "the US side deliberately chose the issues that it feels comfortable to discuss, which raises doubts that Washington is willing to settle the European security issue"
Read more
Lavrov: Russia ready to work in Russia-NATO Council, but West obstructs its efforts
Russian Foreign Minister went on to say that Russia welcomes Italy’s stance on full-scale resumption of the Russia-NATO Council’s work
Read more
Statements about mass graves in Donbass may be ‘false media reports’ - Psaki
An attack could begin at any time and that would be preceded by a fabricated pretext that the Russians use as an excuse to launch an invasion, White House Press Secretary said
Read more
Preparations afoot for moving Ukrainian presidential office to Lvov — Donetsk intelligence
The socio-political situation in Ukraine continues to degrade, Donetsk People’s Militia’s spokesman Oleg Nikitin also noted
Read more
US deputy ambassador was told to leave in retaliation for Russian diplomat’s expulsion
US Department of State defiantly ignored Moscow's request for prolonging minister-counselors' stay at least until a substitute arrived, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia doesn’t take statements by NATO chief seriously any longer — MFA
Maria Zakharova said she was hoping constructive talks with the US and NATO on security guarantees would continue
Read more
Plan of further action to be worked out after Russian response to US proposals - diplomat
Everything is at the final stage of preparations, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
ROC urges IOC to allow awarding ceremonies for figure skaters at 2022 Beijing Olympics
The Russian Olympic Committee has filed a relevant request, because the awarding ceremony concerns not only athletes from Russia, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin noted
Read more
DPR head says 130 mass graves of people killed during Ukraine’s aggression were found
Authorities started a criminal probe, Denis Pushilin informed
Read more
West is trying to change implementation of Minsk accords to Kiev's advantage — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister also pointed to the West’s unscrupulous attempts to evade responsibility for the actions of the Kiev authorities and put all the blame on Moscow
Read more
Kremlin points to high probability of Kiev unleashing military attack on Donbass
Despite weeks of intensive international negotiations on de-escalation in Ukraine, the tension between Kiev and Moscow is not abating, Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more