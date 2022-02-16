Brazilian president views Russia visit as message about good prospects for relations

]MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro believes that his visit to Moscow is a message to the whole world about good prospects for relations between the two countries, as he himself said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"I am sure that my visit to Moscow is a message to the whole world that there are good prospects for our relations," Bolsonaro said.

"We feel deep solidarity with Russia. There are good prospects for cooperation in various fields, including defense, oil and gas, agriculture," the Brazilian president noted.

He once again thanked Putin for releasing Brazilian national Robson Oliveira, the driver of a former FC Spartak Moscow player, who had been arrested and convicted in Russia.

"We are ready to boost cooperation and I would like to express confidence that our meeting will be quite fruitful," Bolsonaro said.