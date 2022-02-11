Ukraine may attack Donbass republics in immediate future, DPR head says

DONETSK, February 11. /TASS/. Ukraine may attack the Donbass republics in the immediate future, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin speculated Friday, commenting on US President Joe Biden’s statement, who urged US citizens to leave Ukraine now.

"The US President, probably, considering the US influence on Ukraine, has some information that makes it possible for him to come up with such statements and such position," Pushilin believes. "I do not rule out that Ukraine may attack at any moment. Ukraine has everything ready for that: the concentration of forces and means [of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass] makes it possible to do it at any moment, as soon as a political decision is made."

"In regards to the Biden’s statement, I do not rule out that this (Ukraine’s attack on Donbass republics - TASS) may happen in the immediate future. I have to state this," DPR head said.

Starting on January 9, an escalation of tensions has been registered in Donbass; Ukrainian forces carry out shelling along the entire contact line. DPR People’s Militia head Eduard Basurin stated Friday that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) prepare an offensive on Donbass, pulling various weapons and additional units into the region. Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) intelligence suggests that the UAF preparations for the offensive have entered their final stage, LPR People’s Militia spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said one week ago.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden urged US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately.

Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion in Ukraine have become frequent in Ukraine and Western states. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such reports empty and groundless escalation of tensions, underscoring that Russia does not pose any threat to anyone. Peskov noted that provocations may happen in order to justify such claims and warned that such attempts will bear the most serious consequences.